#7FaveGames oder…das Sommerloch stopfen
Die Lieblingsspiele Deiner Lieblingsmenschen
The Revolution will be twittervised: Anfang August twitterte Mark Julio, Mitarbeiter von EVO (einem internationalen Turnier für Prügelspiele) sowie Brand- & Community Advisor der Marke Tekken, seine sieben Lieblingsspiele und rundete seine Weisheit mit dem Hashtag #7FaveGames ab. Und was machen wir? Wir springen einfach auf die Masche auf – in der Liebe und im Sommerloch ist schließlich alles erlaubt.
RUDOLF INDERST
- Streets of Rage 2 (Sega Mega Drive)
- Gears of War 2 (Microsoft Xbox 360)
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (Microsoft Xbox 360)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater (Sony Playstation)
- Virtua Tennis (Sega Dreamcast)
- Tetris (Nintendo GameBoy)
- Fallout 3 (Microsoft Xbox 360)
NORMAN VOLKMANN
- Banjo Kazooie (Nintendo 64)
- Batman Arkham Asylum (Microsoft Xbox 360)
- Uncharted 2 (Sony Playstation 3)
- Half-Life 2 (PC)
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (Sony Playstation 2)
- NBA 2K12-16 (plattformübergreifend)
- Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins (Nintendo GameBoy)
DANIEL APPEL
- Final Fantasy 7 (Sony Playstation)
- Metal Slug 3 (NeoGeo CD)
- Metal Gear Solid (Sony Playstation)
- Dear Esther (PC)
- Sid Meiers Colonization (PC)
- The Curse of Monkey Island (PC)
- Fallout 3 (Sony Playstation 3)
STEFANIE MARX
- Final Fantasy 9 (Sony Playstation)
- Burnout 3: Takedown (Sony Playstation 2)
- Persona 4 Golden (Sony PS Vita)
- Gears of War 2 (Microsoft Xbox 360)
- Forza Horizon (Microsoft Xbox 360)
- Final Fantasy Tactics A2 (Nintendo DS)
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (Nintendo 64)
[STARGAST] ARNO GÖRGEN
- BioShock (PC)
- The Stanley Parabel (PC)
- GTA V (PC)
- Interstate ’76 (PC)
- Saints Row IV (PC)
- Life is Strange (PC)
- Mafia 2 (PC)
STEFAN VON DER KRONE
- Final Fantasy 9 (Sony Playstation)
- Burnout Takedown (Sony Playstation 2)
- Dark Souls (Sony Playstation 3, Microsoft Xbox 360, PC)
- Metal Gear Solid 4 (Sony Playstation 3)
- Deus Ex (PC, Sony Playstation 2)
- Bayonetta (Sony Playstation 3, Microsoft Xbox 360)
- Metal Gear Rising Revengeance (Sony Playstation 3, Microsoft Xbox 360, PC)
SEBASTIAN GEIGER
- Super Mario World (Super Nintendo)
- Project Zero (Sony Playstation 2)
- Grim Fandango(PC)
- Mass Effect 2 (PC)
- Bloodborne (Sony Playstation 4)
- Knights of the Old Republic (PC)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Sony Playstation 4)
*daskleingedruckte
Die KollegInnen griffen bei der Plattform am häufigsten zum PC, gefolgt von Sony Playstation 3 und Microsoft Xbox 360 (beide gleichauf). Leitmesse gamescom in Köln und Sommerurlaub sorgen außerdem dafür, dass die Redaktion nicht in voller Frau- und Mannstärke antreten konnte.
