7FaveGames oder…das Sommerloch stopfen

Die Lieblingsspiele Deiner Lieblingsmenschen

The Revolution will be twittervised: Anfang August twitterte Mark Julio, Mitarbeiter von EVO (einem internationalen Turnier für Prügelspiele) sowie Brand- & Community Advisor der Marke Tekken, seine sieben Lieblingsspiele und rundete seine Weisheit mit dem Hashtag #7FaveGames ab. Und was machen wir? Wir springen einfach auf die Masche auf – in der Liebe und im Sommerloch ist schließlich alles erlaubt.

RUDOLF INDERST

Streets of Rage 2 (Sega Mega Drive)

Gears of War 2 (Microsoft Xbox 360)

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (Microsoft Xbox 360)

Tony Hawk Pro Skater (Sony Playstation)

Virtua Tennis (Sega Dreamcast)

Tetris (Nintendo GameBoy)

Fallout 3 (Microsoft Xbox 360)

NORMAN VOLKMANN

Banjo Kazooie (Nintendo 64)

Batman Arkham Asylum (Microsoft Xbox 360)

Uncharted 2 (Sony Playstation 3)

Half-Life 2 (PC)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (Sony Playstation 2)

NBA 2K12-16 (plattformübergreifend)

Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins (Nintendo GameBoy)

DANIEL APPEL

Final Fantasy 7 (Sony Playstation)

Metal Slug 3 (NeoGeo CD)

Metal Gear Solid (Sony Playstation)

Dear Esther (PC)

Sid Meiers Colonization (PC)

The Curse of Monkey Island (PC)

Fallout 3 (Sony Playstation 3)

STEFANIE MARX



Final Fantasy 9 (Sony Playstation)

Burnout 3: Takedown (Sony Playstation 2)

Persona 4 Golden (Sony PS Vita)

Gears of War 2 (Microsoft Xbox 360)

Forza Horizon (Microsoft Xbox 360)

Final Fantasy Tactics A2 (Nintendo DS)

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (Nintendo 64)

[STARGAST] ARNO GÖRGEN



BioShock (PC)

The Stanley Parabel (PC)

GTA V (PC)

Interstate ’76 (PC)

Saints Row IV (PC)

Life is Strange (PC)

Mafia 2 (PC)

STEFAN VON DER KRONE

Final Fantasy 9 (Sony Playstation)

Burnout Takedown (Sony Playstation 2)

Dark Souls (Sony Playstation 3, Microsoft Xbox 360, PC)

Metal Gear Solid 4 (Sony Playstation 3)

Deus Ex (PC, Sony Playstation 2)

Bayonetta (Sony Playstation 3, Microsoft Xbox 360)

Metal Gear Rising Revengeance (Sony Playstation 3, Microsoft Xbox 360, PC)

SEBASTIAN GEIGER



Super Mario World (Super Nintendo )

) Project Zero (Sony Playstation 2)

(Sony Playstation 2) Grim Fandango (PC)

(PC) Mass Effect 2 (PC)

Bloodborne (Sony Playstation 4)

Knights of the Old Republic (PC)

(PC) Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Sony Playstation 4)

*daskleingedruckte

Die KollegInnen griffen bei der Plattform am häufigsten zum PC, gefolgt von Sony Playstation 3 und Microsoft Xbox 360 (beide gleichauf). Leitmesse gamescom in Köln und Sommerurlaub sorgen außerdem dafür, dass die Redaktion nicht in voller Frau- und Mannstärke antreten konnte.