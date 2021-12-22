Three Questions for eurothug4000

Video Essays On Games

If you pay a visit to eurothug4000’s Patreon page, you’ll come across the following passionate statement: „Having a creative outlet is so damn important to me.“ So, besides the fact that we love her latest work very much, we had her on our „three question for“ format list since her thoughts about video game photography.

Rudolf Inderst (RI): It is a great pleasure to welcome you to our three questions format, our conversation might be the last article that goes live in 2021 within our games department. But first things first! So, again, hi there! Would you please introduce yourself to our readers. You also might want to add what it is you are doing on YouTube.

Maria: Hi! My name’s Maria and I run the channel eurothug4000. I create video essays on games which usually feature analysis on aesthetics and also a personal touch. It’s important to me to talk about whatever I feel passionately about and I find that I naturally gravitate to breaking down visual elements of games, in large part due to my background in art studies (although this was only up until A Levels). I went straight into work after Sixth Form and found it hard to be without a creative outlet for so long, so I decided to start my own channel.

RI: If our data is correct you started two years ago – now you have close to 51k subscribers and your channel does feature 25 videos. If you had to pick one of those 25 in order to tell people who are not into gaming at all, yeah, this is what I am doing, which one would that be and why?

Maria: I actually started near the beginning of 2018 but the videos were very formulaic reviews of games which are… extremely embarrassing and no longer public. It took some time being in the community and practicing video making to realise what direction I wanted to go in. I like doing full analyses of games occasionally, but I normally like to go with a specific subject matter. It’s quite difficult for me to choose as I cover a large variety of games and subjects, but I’d probably pick my “The Style of Bayonetta“ video as a good example.

I had a lot of fun discussing different parts of the game that contribute to its unique art design, things like the characters, fashion enemies and architecture. I like pointing out things that most people don’t immediately notice while playing, so when they watch my videos they think: “Oh! So THAT’S why this makes me feel a certain way!”. I’ve gotten a lot of comments from people saying they view game environments differently now, picking up on more details and seeing just how wonderful the small things can be. Those comments mean so much to me, and make me feel like my work has some value.

RI: So, with 2022 right in front of our doors, can you give us a little sneak preview what kind of topics and games we and your viewers can expect?

Maria: Of course! While I have to stay vague on a few things, I can say that I will be covering some more Soulsborne, VR and horror games. I’m also planning some more general topics which cover multiple titles that share a similar direction in art style/UI design, and how it contributes to their genres in different ways. I feel like I’m very impulsive when it comes to choosing what videos I want to make, so a lot of it will be decided on a whim!

RI: Thank you very much!

***

You can find Maria at:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/eurothug4000

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/eurothug4000

Patreon: www.patreon.com/eurothug4000



