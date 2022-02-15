We are (a)live…with DeadPlay!

Get ready for a vivid conversation with Dany Guay-Bélanger

We can learn a lot from Hannibal. Uhm, Smith, that is. For instance…take his famous quote: „I love it when a plan come together.“ Exactly my thoughts, when ludo-aficionado historian Dany Guay-Bélanger was shooting over an email to me and our conversation led to this interview you are about to read. Perfect!

Rudolf Inderst (RI): Hi Dany, it’s a pleasure to finally talk to you. Would you please introduce yourself to our readers?

Dany Guay-Bélanger (DGB): Hi Rudolf! It’s an honour to be able to participate! My name is Dany Guay-Bélanger and I am a public historian and game scholar based in Montréal, Canada and I am currently completing a PhD at the University of Montreal. I’ve always been passionate about videogames and history, but the idea to marry both of these passions only came to me when I decided to do a master’s degree. I had a great experience doing a bachelor’s in public history, but I knew that if I wanted to keep doing, I needed a topic I wouldn’t end up hating by the end of my degree. And one day, while I was doing mindless work at my crappy retail job and asking myself what I should do in graduate school, I had a flash and decided to merge my passions for videogames and history and try to make a career out of that. It was a great decision, because I had a blast doing my master’s and I even did an internship at the Canada Science and Technology Museum that set me on my current path.

After the master’s, I knew I needed a break from grad school because it takes serious toll on your mental health and finances. I ended working in a bunch of cool places, like a heritage non-profit, a national history museum, and a private historical research firm, but I had a calling to keep going. Since I had solid training in history, I decided to do my PhD in game studies, and here I am!

RI: Now, when it comes to game research, I think, we share a common interest in the medium of video essays as a tool to, well, let’s say, enrich or even challenge, the textual paradigm of current scholarship. But…maybe I am too bold here? What do you think?

DGB: No, I think you’re right. There’s a lot of amazing content coming out on platforms like YouTube when it comes to video essays. I follow some great video essayists that are part of what some people have labelled “BreadTube” or leftist YouTube, like Hbomberguy, Philosophy Tube, and Contrapoints. Hbomberguy has some well-crafted and thoughtful videos on games such as Fallout: New Vegas,Dark Souls 2, Skyrim, and Bloodborne and on gaming practices like speedrunning. These content creators put a lot of effort and time in the videos they publish and many of them have similar work ethics to those of scholars in terms of research, sourcing, argumentation, etc. Not only do they have interesting perspectives on a variety of topics, but I also think they do a much better job is in making their analysis entertaining and accessible.

Scholars, and I include myself in that, are typically quite bad at doing that, especially outside of classrooms. I’ve been in many (and sometimes tense) conversations over the years with some of my colleagues, and I know some scholars don’t like it when I say this, but the image of the academia as an ivory tower is not entirely false. Not only are many of the articles we publish behind paywalls, but the books we write are often prohibitively expensive. As well, the way we write is often not accessible to people who are not highly educated or those who have disabilities or conditions that make it hard for them to read or to concentrate on text. To me, the reason I chose to become an academic was not only to do research, but to make sure that the knowledge I produce reaches wider audiences. Knowledge for knowledge’s sake and producing knowledge for other experts is necessary, but for me trying to make sure my work has a wider impact is much more gratifying and important.

RI: When we were sharing our thoughts about this interview, you were also mentioning another media passion of mine – podcasts! Please tell us more about deadplay.net.

DGB: As a public historian whose focus is on communicating history to the public, I didn’t want to write a typical thesis as my major research project for my master’s. I was partly inspired by the video essayist I mentioned earlier and since my department gave the opportunity to make something more creative, I created a podcast. Yes, I know, another white guy with a podcast. Please, we need to be stopped haha. Joking aside, since podcast is a medium that’s already used to discuss videogames, and since it’s not as time consuming as videos essays, it felt like the perfect format to communicate my research. I decided to call it Deadplay because I use the image of zombie medium to describe games for which we no longer have any original, playable version, and it’s how I label the act of experiencing these games, would it be through emulation, video recordings, walkthroughs, or whatever else. On the podcast’s website (www.deadplay.net), if you click on Podcast 1.0, you can find almost all of the material relating to my master’s project, including the podcast itself, its script, my scholarly reflection on it, and more.

It was a great first attempt at making my research more accessible, but if I had to do it again, I would do things differently. Since publishing Deadplay, I discovered some amazing podcasting projects that inspired me to keep using that format for my PhD project and to take a different approach. Hannah McGregor’s Secret Feminist Agenda, a peer-reviewed podcast about the ways we enact feminism in our daily lives, and the Amplify Podcast Network, a project trying to share research more broadly with academics and non-academics through podcasting, have been highly influential as to where I want to take Deadplay in the future. I recently updated Deadplay’s website for the new version of the podcast, or Deadplay 2.0 if you will, but I’m still not sure exactly when it will be officially released. I don’t post every day on social media, but if follow me, you can be sure I will post updates as they come.

RI: Thank you very much!

