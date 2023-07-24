Talking (about) Game Studies

A Conversation with Ádám Hushegyi

After our conversation with Björn Blankenheim about game design, we have the next exciting interview partner coming up this summer – this time we sit down with Ádám Hushegyi to learn about his YouTube channel.

Rudolf Inderst (RI): Hi Ádám! Thank you so much for agreeing to join us for a little chat. Perhaps you would like to start by briefly introducing yourself to our readers and outlining your career path so far?

Ádám Hushegyi (AH): Hi Rudolf, thanks so much for setting this up! I’m Ádám Hushegyi, the host and producer of

I'm Ádám Hushegyi, the host and producer of Conversations in Game Studies , which is a podcast where I interview scholars who do research in digital game studies. To put my podcasting adventures into context – originally I come from a humanities and social sciences background. I have master's degrees in International Area Studies and Nationalism Studies and I've always been interested in how popular culture reflects the changing cultural landscape. As a student, I jumped on opportunities to integrate this into my research whenever I could, including writing my master's thesis on nationalism in Central and Eastern European video games. As I started working as an assistant for media and visual education at Central European University in Vienna after finishing my studies, I wanted to continue looking at video games with a critical eye beyond my student years, which led me to my pet project.

(RI): Now let’s talk about your project on YouTube – Conversations in Game Studies – , which I recently came across by chance and immediately found very exciting. After all, it’s about my favorite topic – digital game studies. So how did you come up with it, how did you develop it, and how do you go about it?

(AH): I do a lot of editing and filmmaking instruction in my day-to-day job, so I wanted to see whether I could create something that merged my skill set with my interest for digital game studies. While writing my master’s thesis years ago, I noticed that there was a lot of relevant and fascinating work being done by digital game studies scholars in Central and Eastern Europe, but I could find only very few recorded interviews or lectures with them. To an extent this applied also to some Western European and North American academics whose works I’ve read. I thought it would be a worthy endeavor to get in touch with these scholars and talk with them about individual publications, and hopefully create something that will have informative value even several years down the line. Very soon after releasing the first episode, I found that many of my friends and acquaintances who were interested in digital game studies but would not find the time to read research articles were very receptive to this format, which made the work gratifying.

As far as the production of individual episodes go, Conversations in Game Studies is a one-person project at this point. I seek out scholars whose work I read and who address issues that resonate with me. If we agree on an interview, I take care of all the technical particularities, from setting up and recording the talk to editing and post-production. This can take a long time, so I have been able to produce only a handful of episodes so far, but it also gives me complete freedom in whom to approach and how to edit the episodes.



The interview-based format also means that I can publish the talks both as a video interview on YouTube, as well as in a podcast format on Spotify and various other platforms, without needing to worry too much about which option works best for the content.



(RI): It looks like it is also relevant for you that the field of digital game studies achieves even more visibility, which in my eyes is unfortunately still underestimated in the community. Are there any role models for you who are already doing this really well on YouTube? Or to put it another way: Where would you like to be with your format in a year or two?

(AH): I think that the overall situation is improving and that digital game studies are seeping into the mainstream. Even when I look at popular productions such as noclip, who are primarily concerned with exploring the background of individual games and developer studios, it is obvious that the social and cultural significance of certain games, or the particularities of the era in which they were made, cannot be ignored. So I think in this sense any quality production dealing with video games in a broader context touches at least partially on what many games studies scholars research.





For other positive examples, I’d definitely mention Anita Sarkeesian’s original Tropes vs Women in Video Games series from about a decade ago. Even before it was released, this series produced a lot of toxic backlash in the gaming community, but I think that just underlined its importance and how much such conversations were needed. I think the entire „gamergate“ backlash that happened around the same time was a testament to how social issues, e.g. gender dynamics or labor conditions, were just as relevant to the discourse about video games as to any other form of media or venue of life that social sciences have been studying for ages.

As far as my own project is concerned, I hope to continue making longer interviews for some time to come, but I would also love to start making shorter segments, which would be easier to produce. I would also gladly start talking to more researchers who are at the beginning of their careers and are new to publishing in the field of digital game studies. Ultimately, though, as long as I feel I’m making something informative and it also reaches people who would otherwise not have the time or capacity to delve into such research, I will be very happy with this project.



(RI): Thank you for the interview and all the best for your show!

(AH)Thank you!



