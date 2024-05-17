Das Projekt CH Ludens

Ein Gespräch mit Arno Görgen und Eugen Pfister*

Zeit Online bewirbt einen ihrer Podcasts mit dem Slogan „Weil Österreich, die Schweiz und Deutschland viel voneinander lernen können“. Im vorliegenden Fall liegen die Dinge ähnlich: ein Deutscher, ein Österreicher und ein Team in der Schweiz. Sie alle kümmern sich um ein Spielkultur-Projekt namens CH Ludens. Darüber wollte RUDOLF INDERST mehr erfahren und traf sich zum Gespräch.

Please find the English and French version below – provided by DeepL

Rudolf Inderst (RI): Lieber Eugen, lieber Arno, vielen Dank, dass ihr die Zeit gefunden habt für unser Gespräch, bitte stellt euch doch kurz unseren Leser:innen vor.

Eugen Pfister (EP): Mein Name ist Eugen Pfister, ich bin Historiker und Politikwissenschaftler mit Fokus auf politische Ideengeschichte und digitale Spiele. Das heisst ich interessiere mich vor allem für Ideologie: für Ideen wie Freiheit und Demokratie und wie sie in Spielen in Story, Ästhetik und Spielmechanik Eingang finden.

Arno Görgen (AG): Ich heiße Arno Görgen, ich bin Kulturhistoriker und beschäftige mich ebenfalls viel mit digitalen Spielen, wobei mich in meinem Fall vor allem interessiert, wie Games welches Wissen vermitteln, wie das Ganze zeithistorisch eingebunden ist und wie die Wechselwirkungen zwischen digitalen Spielen und Gesellschaft sind.

EP: Arno und ich arbeiten schon seit 2018 in Projekten zusammen. Vor CH Ludens haben wir im SNF-Ambizione-Projekt „Horror – Game – Politics“ (HGP) untersucht, welche politischen Mythen und Diskurse in digitalen Horrorspielen zu finden sind.

AG: Man kann sagen, dass HGP in vielerlei Hinsicht auch unseren Arbeitsansatz für CH Ludens, unser aktuelles Projekt, vorbereitet hat, haben wir doch in HGP zum Beispiel viel Platz gehabt, Methoden auszuprobieren und auch – sehr wichtig – Fehler zu machen und diese zu benennen und auszuräumen.

RI: CH Ludens ist ein gutes Stichwort. Am 21.09.2022 ließ die Hochschule der Künste Bern HKB verkünden, dass der Schweizerischer Nationalfonds (SNF) das Sinergia-Projekt Confoederatio Ludens bewilligt habe: „Die HKB nimmt mit der Universität Lausanne, der Universität Bern und der Zürcher Hochschule der Künste die Schweizer Computerspiele von 1968–2000 in den Fokus und forscht zu deren Geschichte, Spiel und Design.“ Könnt ihr unsere Leser:innen hier ein wenig abholen: Um was für ein Projekt der Spielkultur geht es hier genau?

EP: CH Ludens ist ein vierjähriges Forschungsprojekt zur Geschichte Digitaler Spiele in der Schweiz, in dem wir aber im Verbund mehrerer Unis und mit einem Team von Kolleg:innen aus sehr unterschiedlichen Disziplinen versuchen darüber hinaus die Geschichte der Digitalisierung der Schweizer Gesellschaft besser zu erschließen.

AG: Einen wichtigen Punkt hast du genannt: Es handelt sich um ein Verbundprojekt von vier Standorten, in dem fast 20 Mitarbeiter:innen die in der Schweiz entwickelten digitalen Spiele, aber auch die Spielkultur und die gesellschaftlichen, politischen und kulturellen Kontexte von Schweizer Spielkultur im Allgemeinen aus der zweiten Hälfte des 20. Jahrhunderts untersuchen. Wir vereinen unterschiedliche Perspektiven, unter anderem aus der Geschichte, der Informatik, der Soziologie, der Medien- und Kulturwissenschaften, der Design Studies und der Gender Studies.

EP: Die Schweiz mit seiner besonderen Lage in Europa, aber auch ihrer sehr speziellen politischen und soziokulturellen Zusammensetzung, ihre Mehrsprachigkeit, ihre kantonale Organisation, all diese Dinge führen uns zu der Frage, wie die Digitalisierung hier erlebt wurde, wie auch die unterschiedlichen Sprachregionen unterschiedliche Umgänge mit Spielen hervorgebracht haben.

AG: Und auch: inwiefern haben Spiele Schweizer:innen den Weg in die Digitalisierung erleichtert und ermöglicht? Denn biografisch gesehen waren oft Spiele die ersten Berührungspunkte zur digitalen Welt. Gleichzeitig ist auch spannend zu sehen, wie ein Land, dass sich sehr stark durch seine Sonderlage in Europa auch hinsichtlich kollektiver Identitäten als Sonderfall darstellt, letztlich sehr ähnliche popkulturelle Sozialisationen mittels vornehmlich US-amerikanischer Filme und Spiele aufzeigt, wie auch der Rest Mitteleuropas.

EP: Es ist faszinierend zu sehen, dass die Schweiz auch eigene Computerentwicklungen wie die Lilith oder den Smaky hervorbrachte, für den es zum Beispiel Ende der 1980er wie selbstverständlich auch Spiele zu erwerben gab. Wir wollen aber keine nationalistische Nabelschau bedienen. Vielmehr ist es uns wichtig, eine «Contre Histoire» zur nach wie vor geläufigen Meistererzählung einer quasi ausschliesslich anglo-amerikanischen und japanischen Geschichte digitaler Spiele anzubieten.

RI: Welche Erkenntnisse konntet ihr im Rahmen dieses Projekts bisher sammeln und auf welche Teilaspekte konzentriert ihr euch aktuell am stärksten?

EP: Einer der ersten Schritte war es, uns überhaupt einen Überblick über digitale Spiele aus der Schweiz zu verschaffen. Wir haben schon im Vorfeld des Projekts an einer historischen Datenbank von Spielen aus Deutschland. Österreich und der Schweiz gearbeitet und dabei festgestellt, wieviel innerhalb weniger Jahrzehnte in Vergessenheit geraten ist. Besonders viel haben wir alle durch unsere über 30 Interviews gelernt. Gerade für Historiker:innen ist es ein riesiges Privileg, mit lebendigen „Quellen“, also Zeitzeugeninterviews arbeiten zu dürfen. In dem Zusammenhang möchte ich auf unser Teilprojekt „Gamescapes“ hinweisen, in welchem Arno und Addrich bewusst Zeitzeug:innen zu ihrer Spielerfahrung befragen. Gerade hier wären wir sehr daran interessiert, wenn sich Schweizer:innen bei uns melden würden, um mit uns über ihre Wahrnehmungen und Erfahrungen mit digitalen Spielen bis zum Jahr 2000 zu sprechen.

RI: Lasst uns schließlich noch ein wenig herauszoomen und nach der generellen Bedeutung einer Digitalspielforschung fragen: Wie seht ihr diese in den deutschsprachigen Ländern und was könnten in nächster Zeit (neue) Schwerpunkte in der Forschung werden?

EP: Als Historiker haben wir hier naturgemäß einen besonderen Fokus. Ich denke, unser CH-Ludens-Forschungsprojekt wäre eine ideale Initialzündung für weitergehende grenzüberschreitende Projekte zur Erforschung der Geschichte digitaler Spiele in Europa. Es gibt ja schon vereinzelt Ergebnisse zu Frankreich, der CSSR und Finnland und gerade eben sind weitere Projekte im Entstehen. Vor allem aber wäre es höchst an der Zeit, sich intensiv und kritisch mit der Geschichte der Digitalisierung unserer Gesellschaft zu beschäftigen. Wir leben mittlerweile einen guten Teil unseres Lebens digital, haben uns aber bisher viel zu wenig mit den Ursprüngen dessen beschäftigt, was wir heute als natürlich verstehen.

RI: Herzlichen Dank für das Gespräch und alles Gute für die Zukunft!

*Disclaimer: Sowohl mit Arno Görgen als auch Eugen Pfister verbindet Rudolf Inderst eine langjährige Freundschaft.

ENGLISH VERSION

Zeit Online advertises one of its podcasts with the slogan “Because Austria, Switzerland and Germany can learn a lot from each other”. In this case, things are similar: a German, an Austrian and a team in Switzerland. They are all involved in a gaming culture project called CH Ludens. RUDOLF INDERST wanted to find out more and met up for a chat.

Rudolf Inderst (RI): Dear Eugen, dear Arno, thank you very much for finding the time for our interview, please briefly introduce yourselves to our readers.

Eugen Pfister (EP): My name is Eugen Pfister, I am a historian and political scientist with a focus on the history of political ideas and digital games. In other words, I’m primarily interested in ideology: in ideas such as freedom and democracy and how they find their way into games in terms of story, aesthetics and game mechanics.

Arno Görgen (AG): My name is Arno Görgen, I’m a cultural historian and I also deal a lot with digital games, although in my case I’m particularly interested in how games convey which knowledge, how the whole thing is integrated into contemporary history and what the interactions are between digital games and society.

EP: Arno and I have been working together on projects since 2018. Before CH Ludens, we investigated which political myths and discourses can be found in digital horror games in the SNF Ambizione project “Horror – Game – Politics” (HGP).

AG: You could say that in many ways HGP also prepared our working approach for CH Ludens, our current project, because in HGP, for example, we had a lot of space to try out methods and also – very importantly – to make mistakes and to name and eliminate them.

RI: CH Ludens is a good keyword. On 21.09.2022, Bern University of the Arts (HKB) announced that the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) had approved the Sinergia project Confoederatio Ludens: “Together with the University of Lausanne, the University of Bern and Zurich University of the Arts, HKB is focusing on Swiss computer games from 1968-2000 and researching their history, play and design.” Can you give our readers a little insight here: what kind of game culture project is this exactly?

EP: CH Ludens is a four-year research project on the history of digital games in Switzerland, in which we are working with several universities and a team of colleagues from very different disciplines to better understand the history of the digitalization of Swiss society.

AG: You mentioned an important point: This is a collaborative project involving four locations, in which almost 20 employees are investigating the digital games developed in Switzerland, as well as the gaming culture and the social, political and cultural contexts of Swiss gaming culture in general from the second half of the 20th century. We bring together different perspectives, including history, computer science, sociology, media and cultural studies, design studies and gender studies.

EP: Switzerland, with its special location in Europe, but also its very special political and socio-cultural composition, its multilingualism, its cantonal organization, all these things lead us to the question of how digitalization was experienced here, and how the different language regions have produced different approaches to games.

AG: And also: to what extent have games made it easier and possible for Swiss people to go digital? From a biographical perspective, games were often the first points of contact with the digital world. At the same time, it is also exciting to see how a country that is very much a special case due to its special position in Europe, also in terms of collective identities, ultimately demonstrates very similar pop cultural socialization through primarily US films and games, just like the rest of Central Europe.

EP: It’s fascinating to see that Switzerland also produced its own computer developments such as the Lilith or the Smaky, for which games were also available to buy as a matter of course at the end of the 1980s, for example. However, we do not want to engage in nationalistic navel-gazing. Rather, it is important to us to offer a “Contre Histoire” to the still common master narrative of an almost exclusively Anglo-American and Japanese history of digital games.

RI: What insights have you been able to gather so far as part of this project and which aspects are you currently focusing on the most?

EP: One of the first steps was to get an overview of digital games from Switzerland. We were already working on a historical database of games from Germany, Austria and Switzerland in the run-up to the project. Austria and Switzerland and realized how much has been forgotten in just a few decades. We all learned a lot from the more than 30 interviews we conducted. For historians in particular, it is a huge privilege to be able to work with living “sources”, i.e. interviews with contemporary witnesses. In this context, I would like to point out our sub-project “Gamescapes”, in which Arno and Addrich deliberately interview contemporary witnesses about their gaming experience. We would be very interested in hearing from Swiss people who would like to talk to us about their perceptions and experiences with digital games up to the year 2000.

RI: Finally, let’s zoom out a little and ask about the general importance of digital games research: How do you see this in German-speaking countries and what could become (new) focal points in research in the near future?

EP: As historians, we naturally have a special focus here. I think our CH-Ludens research project would be an ideal starting point for further cross-border projects to research the history of digital games in Europe. There are already isolated results on France, the CSSR and Finland, and further projects are currently in the pipeline. Above all, however, it is high time to take an intensive and critical look at the history of the digitalization of our society. We now live a large part of our lives digitally, but have so far paid far too little attention to the origins of what we now understand to be natural.

RI: Thank you very much for the interview and all the best for the future!

*Disclaimer: Rudolf Inderst has a long-standing friendship with both Arno Görgen and Eugen Pfister.

FRENCH VERSION

Zeit Online fait de la publicité pour l’un de ses podcasts avec le slogan « Parce que l’Autriche, la Suisse et l’Allemagne ont beaucoup à apprendre les unes des autres ». Dans le cas présent, les choses sont similaires : un Allemand, un Autrichien et une équipe suisse. Ils sont tous impliqués dans un projet de culture du jeu appelé CH Ludens. RUDOLF INDERST a voulu en savoir plus et s’est entretenu avec eux.

Rudolf Inderst (RI): Cher Eugen, cher Arno, merci beaucoup d’avoir pris le temps de nous interviewer.

Eugen Pfister (EP): Je m’appelle Eugen Pfister, je suis historien et politologue et je me concentre sur l’histoire des idées politiques et des jeux numériques. En d’autres termes, je m’intéresse principalement à l’idéologie : à des idées telles que la liberté et la démocratie et à la manière dont elles se retrouvent dans les jeux en termes d’histoire, d’esthétique et de mécanique de jeu.

Arno Görgen (AG): Je m’appelle Arno Görgen, je suis historien de la culture et je m’occupe aussi beaucoup de jeux numériques, mais dans mon cas, je m’intéresse surtout à la manière dont les jeux transmettent des connaissances, à la manière dont tout cela est intégré dans l’histoire contemporaine et aux interactions entre les jeux numériques et la société.

EP: Arno et moi travaillons ensemble sur des projets depuis 2018. Avant CH Ludens, nous avons étudié quels mythes et discours politiques peuvent être trouvés dans les jeux d’horreur numériques dans le projet SNF Ambizione « Horreur – Jeu – Politique » (HGP).

AG: On pourrait dire qu’à bien des égards, HGP a également préparé notre approche de travail pour CH Ludens, notre projet actuel, car à HGP, par exemple, nous avions beaucoup d’espace pour essayer des méthodes et aussi – ce qui est très important – pour faire des erreurs, les nommer et les éliminer.

RI: CH Ludens est un bon mot-clé. Le 21 septembre 2022, la Haute école des arts de Berne (HKB) a annoncé que le Fonds national suisse (FNS) avait approuvé le projet Sinergia Confoederatio Ludens : « En collaboration avec l’Université de Lausanne, l’Université de Berne et la Haute école des arts de Zurich, la HKB se concentre sur les jeux informatiques suisses de 1968 à 2000 et étudie leur histoire, leur jeu et leur conception. Pouvez-vous nous en dire un peu plus sur ce projet de culture du jeu ?

EP: CH Ludens est un projet de recherche de quatre ans sur l’histoire des jeux numériques en Suisse, dans le cadre duquel nous travaillons avec plusieurs universités et une équipe de collègues issus de disciplines très différentes afin de mieux comprendre l’histoire de la numérisation de la société suisse.

AG: Vous avez mentionné un point important : Il s’agit d’un projet collaboratif impliquant quatre sites, dans le cadre duquel près de 20 employés étudient les jeux numériques développés en Suisse, ainsi que la culture du jeu et les contextes sociaux, politiques et culturels de la culture du jeu suisse en général depuis la seconde moitié du 20e siècle. Nous rassemblons différentes perspectives, notamment l’histoire, l’informatique, la sociologie, les études sur les médias et la culture, les études sur le design et les études de genre.

EP: La Suisse, avec sa situation particulière en Europe, mais aussi sa composition politique et socioculturelle très particulière, son multilinguisme, son organisation cantonale, tous ces éléments nous amènent à nous demander comment la numérisation a été vécue ici, et comment les différentes régions linguistiques ont produit des approches différentes des jeux.

AG: Et aussi : dans quelle mesure les jeux ont-ils facilité et permis aux Suisses de passer au numérique ? D’un point de vue biographique, les jeux ont souvent été les premiers points de contact avec le monde numérique. En même temps, il est également passionnant de voir comment un pays qui est un cas très particulier en raison de sa position spéciale en Europe, également en termes d’identités collectives, fait finalement preuve d’une socialisation culturelle pop très similaire à travers des films et des jeux principalement américains, tout comme le reste de l’Europe centrale.

EP: Il est fascinant de constater que la Suisse a également produit ses propres développements informatiques, tels que le Lilith ou le Smaky, pour lesquels des jeux étaient également disponibles à l’achat à la fin des années 1980, par exemple. Nous ne voulons toutefois pas nous livrer à un nombrilisme nationaliste. Il nous importe plutôt de proposer une « Contre Histoire » au récit principal encore courant d’une histoire des jeux numériques presque exclusivement anglo-américaine et japonaise.

RI: Quelles informations avez-vous pu recueillir jusqu’à présent dans le cadre de ce projet et quels sont les aspects sur lesquels vous vous concentrez le plus actuellement ?

EP: L’une des premières étapes a consisté à obtenir une vue d’ensemble des jeux numériques en Suisse. Nous travaillions déjà sur une base de données historique des jeux d’Allemagne, d’Autriche et de Suisse avant le lancement du projet. Nous nous sommes penchés sur les jeux de l’Allemagne, de l’Autriche et de la Suisse et nous avons réalisé à quel point l’oubli s’était installé en quelques décennies seulement. Nous avons tous beaucoup appris de la trentaine d’entretiens que nous avons menés. Pour les historiens en particulier, c’est un immense privilège de pouvoir travailler avec des « sources » vivantes, c’est-à-dire des entretiens avec des témoins contemporains. Dans ce contexte, j’aimerais souligner notre sous-projet « Gamescapes », dans lequel Arno et Addrich interrogent délibérément des témoins contemporains sur leur expérience du jeu. Nous serions très intéressés d’entendre des Suisses qui souhaiteraient nous parler de leurs perceptions et de leurs expériences avec les jeux numériques jusqu’à l’an 2000.

RI: Enfin, examinons de plus près l’importance générale de la recherche sur les jeux numériques : Comment voyez-vous la situation dans les pays germanophones et quels pourraient être les (nouveaux) centres d’intérêt de la recherche dans un avenir proche ?

EP: En tant qu’historiens, nous avons naturellement un intérêt particulier pour ce domaine. Je pense que notre projet de recherche CH-Ludens serait un point de départ idéal pour d’autres projets transfrontaliers de recherche sur l’histoire des jeux numériques en Europe. Il existe déjà des résultats isolés sur la France, la CSSR et la Finlande, et d’autres projets sont actuellement en cours d’élaboration. Mais surtout, il est grand temps de jeter un regard intensif et critique sur l’histoire de la numérisation de notre société. Nous vivons aujourd’hui une grande partie de notre vie sous forme numérique, mais nous avons jusqu’à présent accordé trop peu d’attention aux origines de ce que nous considérons aujourd’hui comme naturel.

RI: Merci beaucoup pour cet entretien et bonne continuation !

*Avertissement : Rudolf Inderst est un ami de longue date d’Arno Görgen et d’Eugen Pfister.



